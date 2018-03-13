Mo Brooks addressed Trump's Aluminum and Steel Tariff

Congressman Mo Brooks was in Huntsville Monday and people from the Tennessee Valley were given the opportunity to ask him questions.

Among many of the questions Mo Brooks addressed a question concerning how President Trump's Aluminum and Steel Tariff will effect people in Alabama.

Congressman Brooks said, he didn't have an opinion yet but did state that aluminum and steel are both necessary for national security, because they are used in the production of weapons.

Brooks added that Nucor Steel in Decatur would benefit from the tariff and discussed how the tariff could help the company add employees and grow.

However, Brooks said another big industry in Alabama could be hurt.

"The real concern and I don't know how this is going to play out. I don't know if anyone does. If the people that are the target of the tariff's start engaging in retaliatory tactics and they start imposing tariffs on American made products, particularly in respect to the state of Alabama agriculture," said Brooks.

The tariff on imported steels is 25 percent and 10 percent on aluminum.

President Trump said he is talking with Mexico and Canada about their concerns and how they could possibly be excluded from it.

According to the White House, the tariff is supposed to go into effect on Mar. 23.