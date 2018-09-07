Clear

Mississippi students avoid jail in Alabama football burglary

Four Mississippi State University students won't go to jail after being accused of stealing memorabilia from the University of Alabama's football building.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 1:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Four Mississippi State University students won't go to jail after being accused of stealing memorabilia from the University of Alabama's football building.

All four of the young men were charged with third-degree burglary after an April crime in which people were shown on video taking watches, commemorative coins, a raincoat and a football.

A report shows someone entered through an open door in the building.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that two of the men who were 21 at the time will have their charges dismissed after participating in a pre-trial diversion program.

Case records are now sealed for two other men who were 20, meaning they likely received youthful offender status.

All the missing items were later recovered.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events