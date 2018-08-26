Mission Center said they notified the state when Jimmy Spencer walked away

The WAAY31 I-team learned a Birmingham mission center, where a triple homicide suspect was paroled to notified the state when he walked off.

The Jimmie Hale Mission Center, where Jimmy Spencer, was paroled to in January told the WAAY31 I-team they notified his parole officer when he walked away.

The parole board told us Spencer was originally paroled to a LifeTech Center, and they knew it was full when they paroled him.

So their second option was the Jimmie Hale Mission Center, which doesn't really operate as an inmate reentry program. They are a faith based program and offer counseling and help for people wanting to get away from drugs and alcohol. The center said they do accept parolees into the facility and they can take courses to earn a GED and help finding a job.

Spencer was supposed to stay at the mission center for six months but he left after only three weeks.

"He was here exactly three weeks," said Jimmie Hale Missions Chaplin, Conrad Baggott.

Baggott, said when they accept a parolee they do regular check-ins with the parole officer.

"First of all we have to send check-in with the parole officer if and or judge every month saying 'billy bob' is still here, which is all that matters," Said Baggott.

Wednesday, we walked right into the Jimmie Hale Mission Center. People staying there are not forced to, they can come and go and walk freely around the facilities. It's not like a prison or jail, or even a work release facility. Baggott told us the minute Jimmy Spencer or any other parolee walks away and does not come back they start calling the state and sending letters.

"If 'Billy Bob' leaves then we have to tell the courts and or the judge and the parole officers," said Baggott. "I've made those phone calls on Christmas and Thanksgiving."

This is the second time we've been told by an entity that they contacted the state about Jimmy Spencer. In May, Spencer was written citations for misdemeanor offenses in Guntersville State Park, according to court documents. We do not know if the officer in the May case tried to run Spencer's name or report this to the parole officer.

Then in June, Sardis police told us Spencer was arrested for drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude. Police in Sardis said they sent a notice through dispatch to tell his parole officer and notify the state, which would have been a parole violation.

We asked the Alabama Board Pardon and Parole Assistant Executive Director, Darrell Morgan, if Spencer fell through the cracks.

"Right now that's one of the things were reviewing and that's why this file is open to determine what notifications we receive from law enforcement of their contact with this individual," said Morgan.

Morgan explained what's supposed to happen when a parolee is arrested. It is the local jurisdiction's responsibility to notify the parole officer and ask if they want the parolee to be held. Morgan said part of their review will be looking at Spencer's parole officer.

"If there was notification sent out, did the officer receive it? Did the officer act accordingly? Those are the things we do in any kind of file review on a case like this," said Morgan.

Morgan told us the review of the Spencer case could take weeks. We asked him once their review is done if we could have it as well to show you, the public, but parole board documents are sealed. We are still going to file open records requests to see if we can obtain this review and look at the findings.

Jimmy Spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes out of the Shoals. The Parole Board granted him freedom and he was let out in January. The parole board said Spencer had a positive conduct record while in prison, even though he escaped prison three times and assaulted another inmate, according to court documents.

They also said he had a low to medium chance of re-offending, despite the fact that he was already a career criminal. Spencer is now accused of murdering three people in Guntersville in July, only months after he was paroled.

While we were in Montgomery for the public parole hearings the board granted parole to two men convicted of murder and decided to keep a Huntsville man in prison for murder.

Willie Reeves, who was serving a 40 year sentence, for a murder out of Henry County was granted parole to a LifeTech Center. He's served 33 years of his sentence. His sister said during the hearings that Reeves was only a teen when the murder occurred and he would come live with her and get a job. Once Reeves is released he will go to the LifeTech Center for six months.

Marvin Bell was also paroled to LifeTech by the board, despite in person opposition from the Mobile County District Attorney's Office and the Attorney Generals Office. Bell was convicted for shooting a person execution style in Mobile County and sentenced in 2003 to a 20 year sentence. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office addressed the board saying Bell should serve everyday of his sentence, but was paroled anyways. Once he is out he will go to LifeTech for six months.

The parole board denied parole for Robert Brothers who was convicted of murder in Madison County. Huntsville police were there and asked the board to keep Brothers behind bars. He is serving a 30 year sentence and will have another parole hearing in 2020.