Missing student's body pulled from Tennessee creek

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff says a body has been recovered from a creek, near the car of a missing college student from Alabama.

Blake Ryan Smith was indentified earlier today during an autopsy at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong tells news outlets that the body was pulled from Georges Creek on Monday. Smith's wrecked car had previously been located at a construction site about a quarter-mile away.

Officals say the cause of death was determined as hypothermia and drowning. Smith's death appears to be accidental.

Smith was last seen Saturday. The Trussville man was a student at The Crown College of the Bible, a Baptist school around 10 miles northwest of Knoxcillle.

(Associated Press contributed to this article.)