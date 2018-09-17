Clear
Miracle league hits all bases for those with special needs

The North Alabama Miracle League in Huntsville is helping kids and adults with special needs be part of a team and play baseball.

The North Alabama Miracle League gives kids and adults with special needs a chance to feel special and experience being part of a team. What better way to do it than with America's favorite pastime. WAAY 31 took a trip to Johnny Franklin Field tonight in Huntsville to catch some of the action. 

"I just like hitting home runs and I like to play with my team and I like to win."

Randy Griffin knocked it out of the park, hitting his first of what would be two home runs tonight. The North Alabama Miracle League ranges in ages from 4 to 70 this year and the special needs range from autism, adhd, to down syndrome. Some children are in wheel charis while others are unable to speak, but they all come together to play as a team--like Abigail Barnette.

Abigail has cerebal palsy and plays on the thunder team with her sister and her grandmother is the coach, something grandma tells me the whole family looks forward to every year.

"They asked me to be coach and I love it. They look forward to this. During the fall we can't wait to be with the kids. We love it!"

For Shayla Buckland she's been in the league since she was 11 and is now a veteran at age 15. And while she loves playing baseball with her team, she has another reason to keep turning the bases.

"What do you like most about coming and playing here?" Shayla said "Making friends." And Shayla tells me she is already looking forward to next season.

The organizer told me they are always accepting new players and for more information on how you can join the North Alabama Miracle League as a player or volunteer go to www.mlhuntsville.com.

