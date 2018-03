Authorities said there were only minor injuries in a wreck on Shields Road Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Shields and Voekel roads.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Moores Mill volunteer firefighters, HEMSI and Alabama State Troopers all responded to the wreck.

Troopers are investigating the wreck to determine the cause.