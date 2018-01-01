Million Dollar Band: the other Alabama team practicing for Monday night

The turnaround time from last weeks Sugar Bowl for Alabama and the Rose Bowl for Georgia is short -- just seven days.

It was a subject of the head coaches news conference today in Atlanta as they gear up for the national championship game tomorrow night.

It’s also a quick turnaround for Alabama‘s million Dollar band.

WAAY 31 special contributor Erin Dacy takes you on an “all access” trip to today’s Band practice in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Erin introduces you to some local band members.

One thing most fans don’t have the opportunity to see when they watch a football game on TV is the halftime show. Regardless, 400 members of the Million Dollar Band practice just about as hard as the football team.

Among that number are North Alabama students who say they are enjoying every minute.

Timothy Smith plays trumpet for the Million Dollar Band. The junior is a graduate of Huntsville High School. “Huntsville high was run very similarly as far as marching band goes and really just people caring more because you have people who really like Band and so that was the thing that I have liked,” Smith told WAAY 31.

Lakin Lawler is a Hamilton High grad. “My favorite part of it is just the friends that I have made and the opportunities that I’ve been given it’s just amazing to me,” Lawler told us.

The students say they couldn’t imagine when they first started playing instruments that they would end up playing with million Dollar band at Alabama much less playing for so many postseason bowl games and national championships.

“It’s always nice especially when we get in the post-season,” Katie Mayer told us. “It’s not just a football game after that point it’s another game with your friends it’s another game where you get to go on a trip memories on the bus or hanging out with your friends in the hotel or exploring a new city.”

“We are at the national championship right now we are living the dream,” Huntsville High grad Vicki Whittenborg told WAAY 31. “We were just in New Orleans so we get to travel a lot and it’s definitely a ton of fun.”

Friendships are strengthened and extraordinary circumstances and this is extraordinary. Three championship games in three years! And the winning marches on.

So, on the eve of yet another national championship, it’s still the same band practice. But everybody knows what’s at stake. They are part of something special.