Michigan woman suspected of taking kids in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities said a Michigan woman is facing charges for taking her four children from their home in Marshall County Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Anna Marie Carroll, 37, of Taylor, Mich., is facing interference with custody charges after coming to Alabama to visit her children over the Easter weekend, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were last seen on Moon Road in Douglas Monday morning, waiting for the school bus. Their custodian called authorities and said the children never arrived at school that morning.

Carroll left for Michigan shortly after the bus went by, authorities said.

Marshall County authorities said they were contacted by the Kentucky Highway Patrol early Monday afternoon and that troopers there had found Carroll and one of the children.

The three boys, Michael Carroll, 17, Sebastian Hilburn, 16, and Dennis Hilburn, 15, had not been located.

Anyone with information about where the boys are is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.