Clear

Michigan man found guilty in killing streamed on Facebook Live

Pixabay

Jurors watched as the man kicked in a door and opened fire.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 8:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2018 8:02 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - A jury has convicted a Michigan man of first-degree felony murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming the attack on Facebook Live.

Scroll for more content...


Twenty-year-old Anthony Gelia also was found guilty Monday of first-degree home invasion and a felony firearms charge stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell.

Jurors appeared shaken Friday while they watched a Facebook Live recording recovered from Gelia's cellphone showing him kick in a door and open fire.

A medical examiner said Southwell died from a bullet that entered her side and punctured her lungs.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Gelia is scheduled to be sentenced May 9. A felony murder conviction in Michigan carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events