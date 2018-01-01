Meth, moonshine found in Jackson County home

Three people are facing charges after authorities said they found meth and moonshine at a home in Langston.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies and narcotics unit members searched a home on Cumberland Lane Friday and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia a moonshine still and untaxed alcohol.

Deputies arrested James Q. Little, 52, and charged him with meth possession, illegal alcohol possession, moonshine still possession and warrants for menacing and third-degree assault. He was booked and released on $6,500 bond.

Jason Woodle, 37, and Ginger Woodle, 39, were both charged with meth possession. They were both booked and released on $5,000 bonds.