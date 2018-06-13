Meridianville Bottom Road closed for three days

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is closing Meridianville Bottom Road from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. today, tomorrow, and Friday for pole replacement work.

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville Utilities workers are putting a message board up at the Memorial Parkway intersection to alert drivers, but they are still encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers who have to travel through the area are asked to be extremely cautious.

If you cannot avoid the area, Huntsville Utilities says you should be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.