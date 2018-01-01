Men charged with trafficking meth through NW Alabama

Two men are in a Shoals jail cell after authorities said they found them with an estimated quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine.

Bertario Navarrette Santana, 33, of Norcross, Ga., and Jose Eduardo Jimenez-Sanchez, 27, of Yucaipa, Calif., were arrested on River Road in Colbert County Friday.

Colbert County Drug Task Force agents arrested the two men after getting a tip from Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force agents that they could be moving a large amount of "ice" methamphetamine through the area. Agents said they found seven pounds of the drug hidden in a speaker box behind the driver's seat.

Both men are in the U.S. illegally, authorities said. They had Georgia and California identification, but authorities said they believe the IDs are fake.

Authorities are working to determine where the men were heading and where they picked up the drugs from. They said they don't believe it was their first time running meth in the area.

Santana and Jimenez-Sanchez are being held in the Colbert County Jail on $50,000 bonds for trafficking meth.