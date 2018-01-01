Men arrested for drugs after Jackson County standoff

Jackson County authorities said two men barricaded themselves in a shed with weapons and held deputies at bay for hours on Tuesday.

Joshua Barton, 29, and Hershell Raines, 34, both of Bryant, were arrested and face a number of charges.

Barton and Raines barricaded themsevles in a shed with 85 marijuana plants and weapons for three or four hours on Tuesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Deputies broke the shed's windows and used tear gas to get to the men and take them into custody, Harnen said. No shots were fired during the standoff.

Barton and Raines were charged with drug trafficking, prescription drug possession, and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession. Their bonds were set at $30,600 each.