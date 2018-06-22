Clear
BREAKING NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Lee Drive shooting in custody Full Story
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Melania Trump calls for immigration reform

Melania Trump says her visit with migrant children has "impacted me greatly."

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 10:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump says her visit with migrant children has "impacted me greatly."

Scroll for more content...

The first lady commented in a written statement Thursday after she returned from touring the Upbring New Hope Children's Center in McAllen, Texas. The facility is home to about 55 migrant teenagers. A fraction of them were separated from their parents under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration into the U.S. from Mexico.

Mrs. Trump says time spent with the children reinforces the fact that they're in the situation "as a direct result of adult actions."

She is calling on Congress to pass immigration legislation that secures the borders and keeps families together. The House on Thursday defeated a conservative immigration measure and delayed until next week a final vote on a compromise immigration bill.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events