Melania Trump calls for immigration reform

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump says her visit with migrant children has "impacted me greatly."

The first lady commented in a written statement Thursday after she returned from touring the Upbring New Hope Children's Center in McAllen, Texas. The facility is home to about 55 migrant teenagers. A fraction of them were separated from their parents under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration into the U.S. from Mexico.

Mrs. Trump says time spent with the children reinforces the fact that they're in the situation "as a direct result of adult actions."

She is calling on Congress to pass immigration legislation that secures the borders and keeps families together. The House on Thursday defeated a conservative immigration measure and delayed until next week a final vote on a compromise immigration bill.