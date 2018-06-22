WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump says her visit with migrant children has "impacted me greatly."
The first lady commented in a written statement Thursday after she returned from touring the Upbring New Hope Children's Center in McAllen, Texas. The facility is home to about 55 migrant teenagers. A fraction of them were separated from their parents under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration into the U.S. from Mexico.
Mrs. Trump says time spent with the children reinforces the fact that they're in the situation "as a direct result of adult actions."
She is calling on Congress to pass immigration legislation that secures the borders and keeps families together. The House on Thursday defeated a conservative immigration measure and delayed until next week a final vote on a compromise immigration bill.
Related Content
- Melania Trump calls for immigration reform
- Melania Trump masters the moment
- Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery at Walter Reed medical center
- Trump: Melania 'doing great' after recent kidney treatment
- Melania Trump says US should govern 'with heart'
- Melania plans first state dinner for Macrons
- House passes juvenile justice reform bill
- Locals react to President Trump's Immigration Plan
- Trump discusses immigration agenda with GOP governors
- Melania Trump to announce formal platform Monday during Rose Garden ceremony