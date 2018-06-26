Meet Tanner High's new principal

Deborah Kenyon is officially the new principal at Tanner High School.

The school board announced the position Tuesday night.

Kenyon was the assistant principal last year and served as the interim principal while former principal Louis Gordon was on administrative leave.

The announcement comes less than a month after the school board voted to terminate Gordon's contract.

Gordon was put on leave in March due to the school's "culture and climate."

Kenyon said she's "honored" to be selected for the job.