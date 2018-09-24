Clear
Video: Meet Stars Dancing for HEALS Contestant Kevin Fernandez

Kevin Fernandez is a proud supporter of HEALS, Inc. Find out why he is supporting the organization's biggest fundraiser and why you should too!

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Kevin Fernandez is the President/CEO of Fernandez Financial by day, but at night, he is a dancing machine. 

He is putting his newfound dance skills to the test to compete in the "Stars Dancing for HEALS" annual fundraiser. The event is modeled after ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." HEALS provides free, school-based medical, dental and optometry care to local children.

Fernandez will compete against nine other local stars to see who will win the coveted, 'Crowd Favorite' award.

WAAY 31 news anchor Demetria  McClenton sat down with Fernandez to find out why this event is so significant to him. Take a look at the video.

"Stars Dancing for HEALS" is on November 1 at Von Braun Center at 6 p.m. WAAY 31 is a proud sponsor.

For more information about the event or the contestants, click HERE.

