Beef used in meatballs shipped to Alabama may have Listeria

The USDA has announced a 3,420-pound beef meatball produce recall which could have Listeria contamination.

The meatballs were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Tennessee and other southern states, and the product is Member's Mark Italian Style Beef Meatballs. The meatballs have a "best if used by" date of Dec. 17, 2018 and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

This Class I recall is the most serious of USDA recall classifications, as "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache and gastrointenstinal symptoms. Older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns are at the highest risk.

Consumers are asked to throw away the meatballs or return them to the place they purchased it.