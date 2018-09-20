Clear
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe

A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes. (CNN) A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes. (CNN)

A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.

Sep. 20, 2018
Posted By: CNN

CNN - A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.

The fast food giant announced it altered the recipe for apple pie.

The beloved dessert supposedly includes less ingredients and a whole new look.

The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust, and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

McDonald's said they are made with six different kids of apples that are 100% American grown.

The pies clock in at 240 calories.

Customers took to social media when they noticed the change, and the reviews were mixed.

