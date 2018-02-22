McDonald's brings back Shamrock Shakes, Szechuan sauce

If you’ve been craving a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, you’re in luck! Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, McDonald’s is bringing back their minty green shake.

Scroll for more content...

For the occasion, the fast food chain has launched an app to help users track down the closest McDonald’s restaurant selling the milkshake. It’s available now, but the company hasn’t said exactly how long it will remain on the menu.

If you'd like to download the Shamrock Shake Finder app, click here for the iOS version, or click here for the Google Play version.

In addition to that, McDonald’s is also bringing back Szechuan Sauce for its McNuggets. Twenty million packets are on their way to McDonald’s restaurants across the country and they’re expected to be available beginning Monday, Feb. 26.

According to Fortune, Szechuan sauce was initially released by McDonald’s in 1998 to promote Disney’s film Mulan, and it was featured in the Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty last year when one of the characters obsessed over finding the sauce. Fans of the show petitioned to bring the sauce back, and McDonald’s did so in October, but fans became frustrated over shortages of the sauce.

McDonald’s says the Szechuan sauce will be available as long as quantities last.