Mazda, Toyota establish company for Huntsville facility

Automakers Toyota and Mazda have established their new joint-venture company that will build a $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in Huntsville.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc. was established March 1 with Mazda executive officer Masashi Aihara as president and Toyota executive general manager Hironori Kagohashi as executive vice president.

The facility in Huntsville will employ up to 4,000 people and manufacture Toyota Corollas anda new Mazda crossover vehicle. The plant will be capable of producing 300,000 vehicles.

Production at the plant, which will be in a Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County is scheduled to begin in 2021.