US Fish and Wildlife Service looks into habitat for Pygmy Sunfish

The fight is still underway over the small fish near the future site of the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant.

WAAY 31 learned the US Fish and Wildlife Service has agreed to try to find an alternative habitat for the fish to livein order to keep the spring pygmy sunfish from going extinct.

"I think that if they have the opportunity to relocate the fish that would be the best of all worlds," said Darth Lozzorn who lives in Limestone County.

The non-profit Tennessee Riverkeeper told WAAY 31 the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced it might have an area that maybe suitable for the endangered Spring Pygmy Sunfish.

"This is not a magical solution for all the problems. We encourage Toyota-Mazda to follow the laws and take every step that they can't protect the current population and current habitat of the Spring Pygmy Sunfish,"said Founder David Whiteside.

Whiteside told us it's still too soon to know if the habitat is suitable for the fish to help it not only reproduce but also to thrive and possibly get off the endangered species list.

During the next five months, experts from the service will be analyzing the conditions of an unknown site on wheeler national wildlife refuge to determine if it will be a good home, according to Whiteside.

"We want to make sure the spring pygmy sunfish survives for the future in as many sites as possible.We don't want to put all our eggs in one basket and we don't want to say know that we have this new site the new habitat designated we can forget about all the other habitats," Whiteside said.

He also told us protecting the fish at it's existing creek near the Mazda-Toyota future site is still the center for Biological Diversity and the Riverkeeper's priority because it's not guaranteed that the population will survive in the new site.

Lozzorn told us he hopeful that a permanent home for the fish is found soon because he believes it's just delaying growth in the area.

"It's the old saying. Time is money. If you're talking about these jobs we gotta have. You can look out here and see everyone that is working now and the equipment. It's going to happen. So the sooner the better. Let's get the pygmy fish whatever taken care of," he said.