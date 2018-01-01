Maysville homeowner shoots at burglars, hits one

A homeowner who caught two men stealing a utility trailer from his home shot at them, hitting one of the men, deputies said Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Robert Dale Bradshaw, 42, and Derick Deangelo Vaughn, 31, were arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with second-degree theft.

Deputies were called to a home on Eva Court around 1 a.m. Wednesday after gunshots were heard in the area. The homeowner called while deputies were on the way to the home and said he caught two men hooking a truck to his utility trailer, so he got his gun and shot at the vehicle, authorities said.

Vaughn ran when the shooting started, according to deputies. Bradshaw was able to drive away from the home but abandoned the vehicle at Maysville Road and Cooper Drive because a tire was shot, deputies said.

Vaughn was shot under his arm, deputies said. He was treated and released from Huntsville Hospital and then booked back into the jail.

Bond for both men was set at $5,000.