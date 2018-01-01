Mayor makes sexually-charged facebook post about Governor Ivey

Hanceville’s mayor should resign. That’s what a state senator has spelled out in a letter.

State Senator Paul Bussman signed his name to the letter asking Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail to resign. Senator Bussman wants Nail gone now.

“I ask you to resign your position as Mayor of Hanceville immediately,” Bussman writes in a letter with today’s date of January 26th.

Bussman is upset because of facebook posts made by Mayor Nail and a friend. The post shows a photograph made in Montgomery Wednesday. Nail is standing beside Governor Kay Ivey.

In the exchange, a friend asked Nail, “Where is your right hand?”

Nail admittedly responded, “She did have a smile on her face, didn’t she LOL.”

Nail’s sexually-charged comment prompted Senator Bussman to write, “I read your inappropriate and disrespectful comments regarding Gov. Kay Ivey with tremendous disbelief. Gov. Ivey has been extremely helpful to your city and this county. Making those comments, even between old friends is not acceptable.”

In an environment where sexual harassment has become increasingly intolerable, Senator Bussman suggests Nail crossed a line. “In my opinion, you have caused irreparable damage and have severely compromised our ability to work with the State for the betterment of our citizens,” Bussman wrote.

Mayor Nail has deleted the offensive facebook post.

In a new post, Nail writes, “I made a (sic) inappropriate comment in reference to the governor. That was not my intent but I do want to apologize for that remark looking back it was a mistake.”

Nail wrote that he’s “not making excuses.” However, he was quick to offer this excuse: ”I am human and make mistakes every day but I will try to do better,” Nail wrote in his post.

In his explanation on facebook, Nail posted, “So if I offended anyone especially our governor I want to apologize.”

WAAY 31 has reached out to Governor Ivey’s office for a response. However, we called after hours and have not gotten in touch with any of the governor’s representatives.

This isn’t Kenneth Nail’s first public embarrassment. While he was a Hanceville councilman, he was charged with felony child abuse. That charge was later reduced to harassment.