Math Summit underway in Huntsville

A three-day math summit is underway in Huntsville. Educators from 18 different school districts across Alabama are meeting at the University of Alabama in Huntsville's campus for it.

AJ Buckner is attending the Alabama Math Science and Technology's Mathematics Summit. He's one of almost 200 educators there and Buckner said he's working to strengthen the curriculum for schools in Jackson County.

"The jobs of tomorrow haven't even been created with. We want our students to come to cities like Huntsville or jobs to even industries to come to Jackson county so we can be the innovators of tomorrow," he said.

A recent study performed by ZipRecruiter and Payscale found the technology industry in Huntsville has an exponential growth rate of 309%.

"We are experiencing more and more businesses and industry coming into Huntsville. We are viewed as the place to be," said Sheila holt a UAH Professor.

According to the study, that's putting the city on the top of the list for year over year job growth for the industry.

"Our students in kindergarten today need to be prepared for those types of jobs because we know about 65% of those jobs by 2031 haven't even been invented," Holt added.

Buckner said that's why focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM is important.

The summit goes through Wednesday and educators told us they hope to take what they learn back to the classroom to prepare students for the future.