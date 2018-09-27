Massive fire destroys a building and injures a firefighter

Birmingham firefighters are on the scene of a fire in downtown monitoring hotspots.

The ABC station in Birmingham reports the fire is burning in the Lakeview District. Fire officials said the fire started just after 12:30 Thursday morning. It was an unfinished apartment complex that caught fire which spread to a nearby law office. Fire officials told ABC 33/40 about 80% of the apartment was finished. The power was cut to a nearby apartment complex and 16 people were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire captain did tell the ABC station there that one firefighter was injured while fighting the flames. There were no other reported injuries. Officials said right now it’s too early to tell how this fire started.

As this story develops we will be sure to update this story.