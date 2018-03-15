Mass casualty drill held on Calhoun campus

In order to train the paramedics and nurses of the future, students at Calhoun Community College faced a false emergency.

Scroll for more content...

Thursday morning on the school's Decatur campus, students and professional first responders participated in a mass casualty drill.

Past scenarios for these drills have included things like an active shooter, a bomb threat, a bus crash and a chemical explosion.

The scenario for this years drill was a plane crash near the college's softball field. The crash left several hurt and even killed some people in the area nearby.

Nursing students received the "patients" from the EMS students to be treated in the hospital setup in the Health and Sciences Center.

Beyond school faculty, Calhoun Police and security will participate along with local firefighters, EMS agencies, local police and a crew with Medflight.

Students say the drill is a learning opportunity to prepare them for the unthinkable.

"I personally work for Madison Fire so we're right there with the airport, have a lot of planes coming in low over the town

all the time, so, Im glad we got the opportunity to try this today and get an idea of what we'll have to face

in the future," said Ryan Ledford, a Medic student at Calhoun.

In order to not create confusion with a real incident, the campus sent out notices and signs will be placed around the school to let people know it's just a drill.