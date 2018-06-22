Marshall county 2nd highest in Alabama of unaccompanied immigrant minors to sponsors

"Its a hard thing to separate kids from family," Shannon Barnett, Marshall Co. Resident.

"I don't think they should be here I think they should be near the border or something," John Schaffer, Marshall Co. Resident.

Scroll for more content...

Over 19000 unaccompanied immigrant children in the U.S. were transferred to sponsors from Oct. 2017 to April 2018 that process starts when the minor is detained.

From there those children are transferred to health and human services where a guardian or sponsor is found.

"Law requires that in 24 hours you try to identify a sponsor so they're working as quickly as they can to get that kid

Out of their custody," Brent Helms, Immigration Attorney in Albertville.

"Once a sponsor has been identified that sponsor has financial responsibility to make sure that once that minor is transported from wherever they are all the way to the state of Alabama," Helms.

Out of Alabama's 453 unaccompanied minors transferred to sponsors in the fiscal year 53 of those were here in Marshall county- that's the second highest number per county in the state.

According to officials Jefferson county in Birmingham has the highest number of unaccompanied minors with just under 60.

The other children are transferred to other areas in the state, but do not specify where.

Before the minor is transferred to their sponsor they are the responsibility of the government.

According to the office of refugee resettlement website 1.3 Billion is allocated for the unaccompanied children program for the fiscal year

"Clothing, food, medical attention any of the needs that that child has are paid for by the government and that's

Typically through grants to these organizations that are providing the care," Helms.