Marshall Space Flight Center Director Todd May retiring

May had been director of the center for two years.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 4:19 PM

Marshall Space Flight Center Director Todd May announced Monday he is retiring from NASA.

May has been director of Marshall since November 2015, when he was appointed acting director after Patrick Scheurmann's retirement. He got the job permanently in February 2016.

May was the first program manager for the Space Launch System, which is still under development to launch deep-space missions. He started his career at Marshall in 1991 as an engineer and served in several different capacities at the center before guiding the SLS through several development and testing milestones.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said in a news release that deputy director Jody Singer would serve as acting director.

