Marshall County authorities released images Wednesday of a man wanted in a burglary investigation.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the man is wanted for a burglary that happened in December in the Grant area. Investigators released surveillance images from a store where the man used credit cards that were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the man in the pictures is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.