Marshall County Schools closed until Tuesday due to flu

Marshall County Schools shut down classes until next Tuesday because of the high number of student and teacher absences due to the flu.

Scroll for more content...

The district kept the schools open Wednesday in order to allow parents time to make child care arrangements for the four days that schools would be out.

According to an announcement posted on the district's website, attendance policies would be flexible; written parent notes would be accepted and the semester test requirement due to absences would be waived until the flu epidemic subsides.

Cullman County Schools also released students early Wednesday due to the flu and cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday.