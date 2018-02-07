Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu

Marshall County Schools have announced they will be closing due to the flu.

According to officials, all Marshall County students will stay home Thursday, February 8th through Tuesday, February 13th as an attempt to keep the flu from spreading even more.

Most parents that WAAY 31 talked to on Wednesday say they think it’s a great idea that Marshall County Schools is urging students to stay home during this outrageous flu epidemic--saying, when it’s this bad, there aren’t really any other choices.

“They need to fumigate the schools, which is a good thing," said Marshall County parent, Bridgette Hester. "I understand why, but I don’t think they’d be in the position of having to close down the schools if people would keep their sick children at home where they need to be.”

Hester says she’s been frustrated with how quickly the flu is spreading and thinks the recent decision to close schools is a step in the right direction. And she’s not the only one who feels that way.

“Two of my grandkids have had the flu and they were out of school for a week, so this being out of school is great," said grandmother, Nan Cain.

Cain says her whole family has had the flu and she’ll support whatever it takes to keep it from spreading.

Which is exactly what the Marshall County Board of Education had in mind when they decided to cancel school from Thursday, February 8th to Tuesday, February 13th.

According to officials, attendance policies will be flexible during these days, and notes from parents will be accepted.

And while missing school can sometimes cause a back-up in the classroom, parents tell me they’re not too worried about it—saying health and safety should always comes first.

“I think they’ll be able to jump back in after they have a couple days off while they fumigate or clean what needs to be done," Hester said.

Officials tell WAAY 31 they would’ve closed schools on Wednesday, but they understand finding childcare can be difficult, so they made Wednesday optional so parents could have time to make arrangements if they needed to.

They want to remind parents that students must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school.

Because Governor Ivey declared a state of emergency due to the flu epidemic, officials say these days off will not have to be made up.

According to officials, over 600 students and 51 staff members in the district were absent on Tuesday because of the flu.