Marshall County schools closed Thursday after flooding, frozen pipes

Marshall County schools are closed for a fourth day this week, but not because of road conditions.

Scroll for more content...

A flooded hallway and frozen pipes greeted administrators at several buildings this morning.

“Despite our best efforts, when we have several days of extremely cold weather, we’re going to have issues in our schools," said Marshall County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Cindy Wigley.

And that's exactly what happened Thursday morning as the district got ready to receive kids back in the classroom.

One school--Sloman Primary--was hit the hardest.

“From the voice or the sound of my custodian, I knew it was pretty bad," said Sloman Primary School Principal, Scott Bonds.

Bonds says, despite kids staying home, he had no other choice but to go to school.

“This is my community and this is my school, so I feel like it’s my responsibility to do everything I can to get it cleaned up, so I’m here till it’s done," Bonds said.

And he wasn’t the only one who showed up to help.

“The teachers are concerned. They’re here, making sure their rooms will be ready. So we have definitely had teachers here all morning, cleaning their rooms," Wigley said.

Because of the burst pipes at Sloman Primary, the water was turned off at Douglas Middle and High Schools.

Officials also found frozen pipes at Asbury Elementary School and Brindlee Mountain High School.

Dr. Wigley says, because of how many schools were affected, it only made sense to close them all.

But Friday, it should be business as usual.

“Other than ceiling tiles missing, it will be business as usual," Bonds said. "We’ll have one restroom that won’t be functional tomorrow, but the kids will be safe. They’ll be warm. The teachers will be here and we’ll be fine.”