Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office introduces new pistol permit system

If you live in Marshall County and looking to apply or renew your pistol permit, you’re in luck.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has a new online system to make the process easier.

WAAY 31 talked to officials about the perks of the new program, and asked those who’ve used it what they think about it.

“Convenient, user-friendly, it should be something that the public will really enjoy," said Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls.

Walls said their new online pistol permit system, called Permitium, was up and running last week and not only saves paper, but time.

"24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is going to be really handy for folks," Walls added.

And to a lot of people, that’s what’s most important.

“It took about ten days the last time. And this time, I applied Friday to renew and I got my notification yesterday, so it’s a lot quicker," said Donna Tungate.

But others said the old way was better.

“The first time, it was just simply going to the window and just filling out a piece of paper, and then, that day, getting the permit and good to go. It just printed it off and that was it," said Ashley Nelson.

If you’re interested in trying out the new system, officials said all you have to do is go to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office website, click ‘Pistol Permit,’ then click ‘New’ or ‘Renew.'

You can even prepay online.

After you complete the application online, you will have a background check and then you’ll be notified by text or email when your permit is ready to pick up during regular business hours.

But one woman said she wishes she didn’t have to leave home at all to get her permit.

“I wish that it would be mailed to me," Nelson said. "Having to drive back out here is also a little bit of an inconvenience.”

However, Sheriff Walls said he's seen a lot of people use and enjoy the new system, and he says he only expects more in the future.

“They’re talking about a national permit law that will recognize Alabama’s permit anywhere in the United States," Walls said. "That’s probably going to make permit buying go up.”

If you don’t have internet access at home, the sheriff’s office has two computers set up in their lobby so people can come in and apply or renew their permits there.