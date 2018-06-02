Many now out of jail after evidence mishap in drug round-up, officials say

People in Marshall County are upset after a mishap in a drug investigation.

WAAY 31 learned several people arrested in a big drug round-up are out of jail because investigators now say they don’t know if they have the evidence they need.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office sent us the following statement regarding the issue:

“We always have cases where defendants claim they aren’t guilty. We build cases to the best of our ability and we forward those cases to the district attorney for prosecution. Once a defendant is arrested they will be assigned to a judge and given a preliminary hearing. The issue of guilt or innocence will be decided by the courts.”

WAAY 31 spoke with one man who was just released from jail while the district attorney’s office reviews his case.

“I was at the house. Me and the old lady and the kids were laying down, and fifteen carloads of police come running through the yard. It happened fast," said Tommy Trotter.

Trotter was one of more than ninety people deputies arrested in a drug round-up in Marshall County earlier this month.

Trotter admits doing drugs in the past, but not recently, so he wasn’t expecting to be arrested on two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and spending two weeks in jail for it.

“I was looking at six thousand," he said. "There was no way I was going to get out. I was just praying for a court date.”

However, Trotter was released from jail yesterday—along with twelve others.

The district attorney’s office called video from one drug arrest insufficient evidence, because it wasn’t clear enough.

That video was from a case involving a man named Dana Keller. His case was already dismissed.

“I know Dana is doing alright, he’s doing good right now," Trotter said. "And he was like, ‘Man, I’ve been straight for seven or eight months,’ and I was like, ‘Dang, man, how do they have you pinned on all of this?’ And he’s like ‘I don’t know.’”

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office told me it’s going to review surveillance video connected to every suspect before moving forward in court. The DA wants to do an in-depth review of all the evidence and make sure no one is wrongly imprisoned.

“Obviously, somebody didn’t dot their I’s and cross their T’s, and they just went off of hearsay and just started messing people’s lives up," Trotter said. "Some folks are still in jail that probably are completely 100% innocent.”

Trotter believes several cases don’t have enough evidence—including one man who was also released yesterday.

“The days that they told him he distributed methamphetamine, he was in the county jail. And even the judge said, ‘well, if you were in the county jail on that day, then you should have no problem getting this dismissed.”

Cases are still pending for those who were released from jail on Wednesday, and officials say they have been ordered to appear in court at a later date.

According to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, there will be a preliminary hearing within the next couple of weeks, and that’s when we should learn if any other cases had insufficient evidence.