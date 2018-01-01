Man's swearing tirade leads Leighton police to find 27 pounds of pot in his car

An Oregon man is sitting behind bars in Colbert County after police found 27 pounds of pot in his car.

40-year-old Corey Giesler was arrested Sunday by Leighton police and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Leighton police say officers had just grabbed lunch at Love's Travel Stop on Highway 20 in Colbert County when they saw Geisler using profanity toward another individual.

Officials tell us after police saw Geisler raising a disturbance in the parking lot they went over to talk with him. That's when he tried to drive off, but they pulled him over in the parking lot of the Best Western. As they were talking with Geisler they could spell a strong odor of pot, which gave them probable cause to search his car.

They called in Muscle Shoals police and Colbert County sheriff's deputies to assist in the search. They ended up finding 27 pounds of pot inside a speaker box built into the trunk of his car.

Officials seized the pot and more than $500 in cash. Geisler is being held at the Colbert County Jail on a $15,000 bond.