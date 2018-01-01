Man's body found in Lawrence County, Tenn.

Tennessee investigators are looking for information about a man whose body was found just before dark Sunday.

The body of Dustin Lee Sanker, 37, of Madison, Tenn., was found in a wooded are on Long Branch Road in Leoma Sunday, according to the Lawrence County, Tenn., Sheriff's Department.

Sanker was a Lawrence County native and frequently visited from Madison, Tenn., authorities said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are asking anyone who had contact with Sanker in recent days or anyone with information about his death to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 931-762-3626 or the department's criminal investigation division at 931-762-1608.