Manhunt underway in Tennessee

The 6-day manhunt for a murder suspect continues in Tennessee.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 11:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities in Tennessee have narrowed the search perimeter to a 2-mile radius as the 6-day manhunt for a murder suspect continues.

Kirby Wallace is wanted on 9 charges out of Stewart County after authorities say he killed a woman and hurt her husband after setting their house on fire. They said he then killed another man and stole his truck.

According to the sheriff's office, the area is very rugged, with hiding places like caves, culverts and heavy brush.

