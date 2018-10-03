Authorities in Tennessee have narrowed the search perimeter to a 2-mile radius as the 6-day manhunt for a murder suspect continues.
Kirby Wallace is wanted on 9 charges out of Stewart County after authorities say he killed a woman and hurt her husband after setting their house on fire. They said he then killed another man and stole his truck.
According to the sheriff's office, the area is very rugged, with hiding places like caves, culverts and heavy brush.
Related Content
- Manhunt underway in Tennessee
- Nationwide manhunt underway for Ohio rape suspects
- Manhunt in 3rd day for Tennessee suspect on most wanted list
- WATCH: Manhunt suspect evades police in neighborhood
- Manhunt ends with four behind bars in Limestone County
- Boaz manhunt suspect found asleep in lake house
- Search underway for missing kayaker
- Math Summit underway in Huntsville
- Death investigation underway in Decatur
- Chemical waste still gets into Tennessee River
Scroll for more content...