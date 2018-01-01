Manhunt ends with four behind bars in Limestone County

Four people are facing charges after a warrant service turned into a four-hour manhunt Thursday afternoon in Limestone County.

Limestone County authorities said they went to a home on Old Elkmont Road to serve an arrest warrant and ended up calling out search teams to find several vehicle theft suspects.

Deputies said it started when they went to the 20000 block of Old Elkmont Road to serve an arrest warrant on Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 19, of Huntsville. When investigators got to the scene, they said they noticed a truck in the driveway that had been reported stolen earlier in the day. A second vehicle in the driveway also was reported stolen out of Huntsville, they said.

Cosby was arrested at the home without incident, but someone told investigators on the scene several other people had run from the area when deputies arrived.

Dog tracking teams from the Limestone Correctional Facility and the sheriff's aviation unit were called out to help find the three other suspects, who were found four hours and six miles later. Investigators said they were found in a hunting structure just off of Hays Mill Road.

One of the suspects arrested was a juvenile. Spencer Allen Kelly, 18, of Madison, was charged with third-degree receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $1,500.

Joshua Ryan Germain, 19, of Huntsville, was charged with first-degree theft and three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. He was jailed on bonds totaling $12,500.

Cosby was charged with drug paraphernalia possession, first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and a warrant for disorderly conduct. He was jailed on bonds totaling $19,000.