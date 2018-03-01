wx_icon Huntsville 27°

wx_icon Florence 29°

wx_icon Fayetteville 27°

wx_icon Decatur 26°

wx_icon Scottsboro 28°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

Paul Manafort / Twitter (MGN)

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 3:22 PM
Posted By: Eric Tucker and Chad Day - The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Scroll for more content...

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/3/2018 2:41:08 PM (GMT -6:00)

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events