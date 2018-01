Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Scroll for more content...

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/3/2018 2:41:08 PM (GMT -6:00)