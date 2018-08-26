Man violates protection order

The Huntsville Police Department are asking for your help locating a man they say violated a protection order.
Richard Misterka, 49, is wanted on two counts of Violation of a Family Violence Protection Order.
According to authorities, he has made multiple attempts to contact a domestic violence victim.
The protection order was issued by Judge Schuyler back in 2016.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department.
