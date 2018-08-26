Clear

Man violates protection order

Richard Misterka, 49, is wanted on two counts of Violation of a Family Violence Protection Order.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Huntsville Police Department are asking for your help locating a man they say violated a protection order. 

Richard Misterka, 49, is wanted on two counts of Violation of a Family Violence Protection Order. 

According to authorities, he has made multiple attempts to contact a domestic violence victim.

The protection order was issued by Judge Schuyler back in 2016. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events