Man tased by Etowah deputies dies

A man died Wednesday evening after he was tased by an Etowah County Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the sheriff's office, when authorities said a woman entered the office and said a man was in the parking lot causing a disturbance and harassing people.

Two deputies found the man about to enter the sheriff's office and after talking with him, authorities said a physical altercation began. During the altercation a Taser was used.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how he died. His name has not been released.

Oxford Police Department investigators were called in to work on the case, the sheriff's office said.