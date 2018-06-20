Clear
Man taken by medical helicopter to hospital following west Limestone wreck

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 3:27 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man is recovering at Huntsville Hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his car in west Limestone County.

According to the Clements Volunteer Fire Department, the 22-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Highway 72 shortly before 1 a.m. when his car left the roadway.

He went about a fifth of a mile along the shoulder when his car eventually hit a drain near the intersection of Curtis Lane.

The car flipped across the intersection and landed on the roof near the parking lot of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle for about 15-20 minutes while emergency crews worked to free him.

He was taken by a medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

The Alabama State Troopers office is now investigating the wreck.

