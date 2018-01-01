Man suspected of stealing newspapers arrested for gun possession

Police investigating newspaper thefts from a person's home in southeast Decatur ending up arresting their suspect on a more serious charge.

Police said they determined William Mathis Harville, 46, was stealing the newspapers and when they went to speak with him, discovered he had a pistol and several other firearms.

Harville has been arrested and convicted on multiple domestic violence charges, police said, and he is not allowed to possess a pistol.

Harville was arrested on a charge of illegally possessing a pistol Thursday.

Because of his criminal history, police consulted Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Steven Haddock, who set Harville's bond at $10,000.

Harville was still in jail Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.