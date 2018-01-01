Man suspected in viral child porn video arrested

Waay-31 confirmed the arrest of the man believed to be behind the child porn video making the rounds on facebook.

The Elmore County Jail who confirmed 44 YEAR-OLD Germaine Moore is in custody - held without bond.

Moore was brought in overnight, however the jail could not confirm the full list of charges against him.

Moore was wanted on 11 felony charges related to the case in Alabama and Michigan.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country are urging people not to share it because you could be committing a crime.

According to law enforcement, many people were sharing a video of a child performing a sex act on the with the intentions to find

Moore, who is accused of victimizing the child. Police said In reality if you do this you are only hurting the victim

and committing a felony.