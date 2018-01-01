Man suffers injuries from early morning house fire

A Huntsville man is in the hospital after a fire chased him from his house on Knollwood Circle. The inside of the home is completely burnt. The man inside made it out, but not before he was injured by the flames.

Scroll for more content...

Jane Abercrombie looked out her window this morning as normal.

"When I looked out I saw smoke, and by the time I looked back it was done blazing. Coming out the window, the door and everywhere," said Jane Abercrombie who lives across the street from the victim.

Other neighbors like Joshua Lee were asleep. That's until the fire victim ran across the street around 7 a.m. begging for help.

"Jumped up out of bed and ran out. My mom said the house was on fire. I ran out side and he had already gone into the back of the house," said Joshua Lee.

Lee said the man was in a panic. He tried to grab what he could from inside the house before everything went up in smoke.

"I just wanted to get him away from the house because at the end of the driveway it was like 100 degrees. It got hot quick," Lee said.

The victim told Lee he was sleeping when the fire started.

"He woke up and wondered through the house. All the smoke he was taking in, he actually said he thought he was dreaming and when he saw the flames is when he ran out of the house," Lee said.

Just after living inside the home for a few weeks and re-modeling it, everything inside is destroyed.

"I hope he can recover all of his stuff. Because he came out of his house with the clothes he had on his back and that was it," Lee said.

The Huntsville Fire Department said the man suffered burns to his head. No word yet on what started the fire.