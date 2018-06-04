Man steals SD card from store, pulls box cutter on employee, officials say

An employee at a Decatur electronics store is being praised as a hero after chasing an armed robber.

According to police, 29-year-old Zachary Dial was charged with first-degree robbery after he stole an SD card and pulled a box cutter on an employee at Electronic Express in Decatur.

WAAY 31 talked to the employee who chased Dial and helped police catch him.

“He’s like running out of the mall entrance, so I run through the front door right here and I meet him right there, and he starts walking like normal. And I was like, ‘just go ahead and give it to me,’ and he has like a purse with him. And he was like, ‘I don’t have it, it’s the other guy or somebody else.’ and I was like, ‘I saw you running,’ and he pulls out a box cutter," said Jo Jo Cockrell.

Cockrell was called into work on Sunday at Electronic Express, and he says he never expected to chase a customer.

That customer was Zachary Dial, who police say pulled a box cutter on Cockrell for chasing him. But Cockrell said he continued to chase him anyway.

“He comes back out with the box cutter again and tries to cut me with it," Cockrell said.

Cockrell says it was his instinct that made him go after the suspect.

"Honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about it being dangerous or anything like that," he said. "I was just trying to get the merchandise back.”

But Cockrell refuses to be praised for his actions.

“I’m no hero," he said. "I was just doing my job—trying to get that card back. I’m no hero.”

However, he’s still confused why someone would go to such lengths for an SD card.

“It’s $49.99, but that doesn’t read prison to me," said Cockrell.

He says the suspect made the incident a lot worse than it could have been.

“I was going to let him go," Cockrell said. "If he would’ve let me get whatever he took, he could’ve went. I wouldn’t have called the cops.”

But after everything, Cockrell says he’s just glad no one was hurt.

“We’re family. We try to be family towards customers and try to help them out the best that we can. So, I’m going to look out for them," Cockrell said.

Dial is being held in the Morgan County jail on a $75,000 bond.