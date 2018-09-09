Man stabbed during argument in Meridianville

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a stabbing left a man injured in Meridianville last night. Lieutenant Donny Shaw told us several people were watching sports at a Mount Lebanon location when an altercation broke out. One man suffered three stab wounds to the stomach. The man was able to walk to the ambulance and was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Shaw said the man and witnesses were all uncooperative and did not provide information to investigators. There are no other details at this time.