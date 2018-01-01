Man shot after firing at officers during drug raid in Boaz, officials say

A man is in stable condition at a Birmingham hospital but may be facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at police officers in Boaz Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell us two Boaz police officers had no choice but to shoot Arnold Ray Battles.

They say two bullets hit the 64-year-old after he fired at them first.

Task force agents were trying to serve a search warrant and an arrest warrant when they say Battles started shooting.

The Boaz officers returned fire while other task force agents took cover.

Thankfully, neither police officer was hurt.

Either way, the incident had neighbors concerned.

“Actually, with all the police cars that were here and all the activity when we left about an hour and a half ago, I figured it was something pretty serious," Don Merrell said.

Merrell lives right down the road from where a drug raid turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Police say 64-year-old Arnold Ray Battles started shooting at Boaz officers when they approached the home on Pleasant Hill Cut-off Road.

Merrell tells WAAY 31 he’s not exactly shocked by what happened, and he’s not the only neighbor who feels that way.

“It didn’t surprise me at all. I know how the guy is," another neighbor said.

That neighbor told WAAY 31 he’s tired of all the trouble next door, and he doesn't like the talk about drug activity there.

Police tell WAAY 31 Battles has been arrested numerous times in the past on drug-related charges.

But when the neighbor heard about the shooting that happened so close to his home, he was a little frightened.

“It’s a reality check for sure, especially when you have kids," he said.

Both neighbors I talked with agree things could have been a lot worse if police responded differently.

“They did their job. I’m glad none of them were hurt, because I went to school with a bunch of them, so they did a good job," the neighbor said.

Now that Battles will be facing charges, they say the neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief.

“It don’t bother me if it’s five miles from home or a mile from home. It’s a shame that it has to happen at all," Merrell said. "But I’m just glad that they got it under control and maybe it won’t be a problem there anymore.”

Since this is an officer-involved shooting, the Oxford Police Department will handle the investigation.