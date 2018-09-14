Man in 'love triangle' shot in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said one man was shot in what appears to be a "love triangle." Authorities said a man showed up at the Elkmont home of a woman he'd bee seeing. With her was another man whom she'd been dating, the woman's brother, and the woman's infant. Deputies said the man slapped the woman and the boyfriend before he proceeded to set fire to baby clothes near the door of the home. At that point the woman's brother came from the rear of the home and shot the man.

Deputies said he drove himself across county lines to a home on Macedonia Road in Madison County, called 911, and ultimately told Madison County deputies he was shot during a road rage incident. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies in Madison County notified Limestone County dispatchers around the same time deputies were responding to the initial call on Watson Lane, so it was unknown at the time that the two calls were part of the same incident.

So far there are no arrests in the case as it remains under investigation.