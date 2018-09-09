Clear

Man shoots and kills himself inside Shoals Hospital

Authorities say a man shot and killed himself inside Shoals Hospital, no other injuries were reported.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Authorities tell WAAY 31 a man shot himself inside Shoals Hosptial this morning and died from the self inflicted gun shot wound. 

Shoals Hosptial says there were no other injuries reported. There is also no longer a lockdown at the hosptial and they say everyone is safe inside. 

The incident was responded to by the Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Muscle Shoals Police, as well as officers from Sheffield and Tuscumbia. 

Currently Muscle Shoals Police is conducting an investigation into the incident. 

